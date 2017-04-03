2 first-day employees among dead in Soulard boiler explosion

News 4 has obtained surveillance footage of an explosion in Soulard that killed three and injured four others

News 4 has obtained surveillance footage of an explosion in Soulard that killed three and injured four others

A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.

A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people on their first day of work were killed during a massive boiler explosion in Soulard Monday morning.

The CEO of Faultless, Mark Spence, confirmed the workers, identified as 43-year-old Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez and 46-year-old Christopher Watkins, were employed at Faultless Healthcare Linen on Monday.

Read: Fire Chief: 3 killed, 4 injured when boiler exploded in Soulard

The boiler explosion occurred at Loy-Lange Box Company at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Surveillance video shows that 11 seconds after the explosion, a piece of the van-sized boiler crashed through the roof of Faultless, killing the two new employees.

One person, 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham, was killed at the initial explosion site.

The Faultless Healthcare Linen Company issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our concern first and foremost is for our affected employees and those of Loy Lange and their families. We have been informed that a fire of unknown origin erupted this morning at the Loy Lange property adjacent to our Faultless Healthcare Linen plant at 2030 South Broadway; that material from the Loy Lange fire came onto a portion of our building; and that as a result there are said to be injuries and fatalities among our Faultless Linen employees. At this time, the extent of the injuries and the names of those injured or killed have not been released. We immediately will be giving what practical help we can to our employees and their families. We are grateful to the firefighters and other emergency responders who have acted heroically in response to this tragic event."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.