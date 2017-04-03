Brothers charged in death of Monica Sykes now in police custody

Ray Ellis, 27, is charged in connection with the death of Monica Sykes, 25. Credit: Berkeley PD

Two brothers have been charged in the death of Monica Sykes. Until Tuesday, only one of the brothers, Ray Ellis, was in police custody. The other was at large.

Now, the second brother, Jermaine Benjamin, is in police custody.

According to police, Benjamin was taken into custody on Tuesday after a collaborative effort between the US Marshal Service and the Berkeley Police Department to locate the suspect.

Ray Ellis is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. According to Sykes’ family, Ellis is Monica’s ex-boyfriend. Sykes was last seen leaving her home and getting into a white van in the 6300 block of Fay Drive in Berkeley on October 28 around 7 a.m., police said.

On February 4, human remains were found in Kinloch. Authorities confirmed on March 28 that those remains were Sykes’.

Court documents state that Ellis confessed to a witness that Sykes was inside his car when he shot her. After shooting her, Ellis reportedly dragged her body into a field.

The witness also told police that when Ellis confessed to shooting Sykes, he asked how to burn up a car.

According to court documents, Ellis’ vehicle was found burning on November 4. Police said a glove was found nearby that had DNA related to the suspect’s brother, Jermaine Benjamin.

As a result, Benjamin is charged with tampering with physical evidence as police believe he played a part in the burning of Ellis' vehicle.

Benjamin is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond and Ellis is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

