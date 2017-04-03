Surveillance video shows Soulard boiler explosion

A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.

A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.

A boiler-plate explosion in Soulard was captured on surveillance camera at a nearby BP gas station. Credit: BP

A boiler-plate explosion in Soulard was captured on surveillance camera at a nearby BP gas station. Credit: BP

Police said two workers were killed during a massive boiler explosion in Soulard on their first day of work.

Police said two workers were killed during a massive boiler explosion in Soulard on their first day of work.

A boiler-plate explosion in Soulard was captured on surveillance camera at a nearby BP gas station. Credit: BP

News 4 has obtained surveillance footage of an explosion in Soulard that killed three and injured four others.

The footage, which was captured by a surveillance camera at a nearby BP gas station at 7th and Russell, shows the initial explosion at the Loy-Lange Box Company at 7:32 a.m. Monday.

Read: Fire Chief: 3 killed, 4 injured when boiler exploded in Soulard

Debris from Loy-Lange then shot up in air. The footage then shows that a giant piece of a boiler that launched into the air from the Loy-Lange building was airborne for 11 seconds before it crashed through the roof of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building.

Firefighters said one person from the Loy-Lange building and two from the Faultless Healthcare Linen Building were killed.

Photos: Explosion in Soulard | Mobile users click here

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved