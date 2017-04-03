Illinois Senate leader touts bill to protect immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate's leader is promoting legislation he says will protect immigrants from Trump administration actions.

Several immigrant and anti-crime groups and labor unions joined Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago on Monday to unveil legislation he calls the TRUST act. It would bar law enforcement agencies in Illinois from helping in immigration actions unless federal authorities present a warrant from a judge.

It also would bar federal agents from state-funded schools or health institutions unless they have a court-issued warrant.

Republican President Donald Trump has taken a hard line against undocumented immigrants. An ICE raid on Chicago's northwest side last week ended with a man shot and wounded by an agent.

Cullerton said the legislation would free up local agencies for customary crime prevention and investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.