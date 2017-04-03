Ferguson, St. Louis voters consider body camera initiatives

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, have been equipped with body cameras since shortly after Michael Brown's death in August 2014, but concerns persist about how they're used and what happens to the footage.

A ballot initiative on Tuesday would add stringent body camera requirements to the city charter.

Voters in nearby St. Louis also face a ballot measure related to police body cameras. That proposal there would eliminate an often-criticized city office and use the savings to equip police with cameras.

Body cameras were donated to Ferguson police just weeks after Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by a white police officer. But supporters of the initiative say police don't always use them. They're also critical of the way access to footage is limited.

