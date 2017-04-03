Pedestrian killed on highway near St. Louis

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) - Missouri authorities say a 31-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car on a highway south of St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Colleen Grissmeyer of Arnold died at the scene of the accident on Missouri 141 early Sunday in Jefferson County.

The patrol said a car was southbound on the highway when it fatally hit Grissmeyer.

It's not immediately clear why Grissmeyer was on the road.

No other details were released.

