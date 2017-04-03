Missouri attorney general outlines human trafficking fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is announcing plans to combat human trafficking.

Hawley planned on Monday to outline plans to issue new consumer protection rules, create an anti-trafficking unit in his office and establish a permanent anti-trafficking task force to combat forced labor and commercial sex.

The consumer protection rules would make it illegal to coerce someone into commercial sex or forced labor to pay off a debt. It would also be illegal to create a business as a front for trafficking, or to promise a fake job to force someone into commercial sex or slave labor, according to a statement from Hawley's office.

An anti-trafficking unit made up of local prosecutors and police will be charged with enforcing the rules.

