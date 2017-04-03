Missouri attorney general outlines human trafficking fight

Creve Coeur police are investigating after a body was found in the area of Malcom Terrace Park Friday. The body, already decomposed was found just after 6 p.m. in a creek bed by someone walking in the area.More >
Four firefighters were injured while battling separate fires that fireworks may have played a role in throughout St. Louis overnight.
A 3-month-old baby died at a baby sitter's house in Wentzville Wednesday, authorities said.
Westbound Interstate 44 near Six Flags is now closed due to a serious crash.
