3 killed in separate Sunday shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were fatally shot during a violent Sunday in St. Louis.

Police said the first shooting occurred around 4:00 Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Delmar. Police were called for a shooting and once on the scene they found 18-year-old Devin Brooks dead from gunshot wounds to the back and neck. Brooks, of the 5600 block of Etzel, was with three others at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured. No arrests were made.

Hours later, a man was shot in the 1000 block of North 20th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood. Police said Corey Joyce, 37, of the 3900 block of Oletha, was involved in an altercation with another man when he was shot. The suspect ran from the scene and has not been identified.

The third shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Maffitt in St. Louis’ The Ville neighborhood.

Police said 36-year-old Willie Patton, of the 4100 block of Labadie, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Patton was with a large group of people when someone pulled up in a car and fired shots. No suspects have been identified.

