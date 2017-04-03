Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck Friday - KMOV.com

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck Friday night

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Accident reconstruction is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a truck in south St. Louis Friday night.

The 49-year-old was listed in critical, unstable condition after being hit by Ford F150 at Hampton and Jamieson at 8:40 p.m. After being struck, the 49-year-old was ejected from the bicycle.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

