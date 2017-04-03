Victim shot during fight with man who was romantically involved with his girlfriend, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old was shot after getting into a fight with a man his girlfriend was reportedly romantically involved with in the Benton Park West neighborhood Saturday morning.

The victim told police he was with his girlfriend when he got into a fight with the 27-year-old suspect in the 2800 block of Texas around 9:45 a.m., according to police.

During the fight, the suspect shot the victim in the shoulder. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

