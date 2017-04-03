4th victim dies following Soulard boiler explosion

Police said two workers were killed during a massive boiler explosion in Soulard on their first day of work.More >
Police said two workers were killed during a massive boiler explosion in Soulard on their first day of work.More >
A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.More >
A federal investigation into a St. Louis boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two of them critically, could take months to complete, a spokesman for the investigative agency said Tuesday.More >
Federal workplace safety regulators say a St. Louis company whose boiler exploded causing at least three deaths Monday has paid fines for workplace violations three times since 2014.More >
Federal workplace safety regulators say a St. Louis company whose boiler exploded causing at least three deaths Monday has paid fines for workplace violations three times since 2014.More >
.More >
News 4 has obtained surveillance footage of an explosion in Soulard that killed three and injured four others
News 4 has obtained surveillance footage of an explosion in Soulard that killed three and injured four othersMore>>
A man was killed and two suspects were injured during an overnight shooting near the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.More >
A man was killed and two suspects were injured during an overnight shooting near the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.More >
At least four people were killed and several others were injured during Fourth of July shootings in St. Louis.More >
At least four people were killed and several others were injured during Fourth of July shootings in St. Louis.More >
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department has located a missing elderly woman.More >
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department has located a missing elderly woman.More >
Three firefighters were injured while battling separate fires that fireworks may have played a role in throughout St. Louis overnight.More >
Three firefighters were injured while battling separate fires that fireworks may have played a role in throughout St. Louis overnight.More >