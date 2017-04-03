Missouri Governor to honor victims of crime

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will honor crime victims and victim advocates for their strength and efforts to make the state safer during National Crime Victims Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, politicians and advocates will work to bring awareness to the resources available for victims.

In Missouri, that includes MOVANS, which allows people to get updates on when an offender will be in court or released from jail.

There is also the Missouri Crime Victims’ Compensation program, which helps pay for expenses like counseling, funeral expenses, and lost wages. According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, in the last five years, it has awarded more than $24 million to more than 8,500 Missourians who were affected by violent crime.

