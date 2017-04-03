Police: After being shot, duo drove to QuikTrip in Bridgeton

Police at the QuikTrip in Bridgeton after two shooting victims arrived Monday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two victims were hospitalized after being shot in north St. Louis County early Monday morning.

The victims were inside a red car when they arrived at a QuikTrip in the 11400 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said it is currently unknown where the shooting occurred, but said it did not take place at the QuikTrip.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

No other details have been released.

