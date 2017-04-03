Man shot in head in north St. Louis

Investigators in the 4200 block of Maffitt (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were requested after a man was shot in north St. Louis Sunday.

The man, described as being 25 years old, was unconscious and not breathing after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 4200 block of Maffitt around 9:45 p.m.

No other details regarding the shooting have been released.

