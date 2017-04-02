Downtown shelter closed, Rice says he's still fighting for it to reopen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The New Evangelistic Center (NLEC) officially closed it's doors at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

After losing a court battle to keep it open, Reverend Larry Rice agreed to vacate the building. And although it's closed now, Rice says he won't stop fighting to get it back.

"Just continue to keep fighting," he said. "Our attorneys are working, our contractors have to have access to the building we have to be able to get in to fix it up and then we want to get back into it and service the community."

The city has opened up a temporary shelter, Biddle House, and a metro bus came to take anyone who wanted to go and there they can sign up for shelter and services.

