Shooting leaves 1 man dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Delmar Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a man in his 20's was found unconscious and not breathing after being shot.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.