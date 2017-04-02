Shooting leaves 1 man dead in St. Louis

Police in Godfrey, IL are searching for suspects in a carjacking that happened last Thursday.More >
Police in Godfrey, IL are searching for suspects in a carjacking that happened last Thursday.More >
A new crime trend is hitting the midwest as motorcycle thefts are on the rise.More >
A new crime trend is hitting the midwest as motorcycle thefts are on the rise.More >
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman. Virginia I. Arbogast, 80, was last seen on Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville, Ill. on July 3 at 10 p.m.More >
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman. Virginia I. Arbogast, 80, was last seen on Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville, Ill. on July 3 at 10 p.m.More >
Sarah Merritt and her husband recently bought a house in Crystal City and during a cleanup of the backyard, they discovered a rectangular piece of granite that had been used as a weight on a portable basketball goal. When they turned it over they realized it was a gravestone.More >
Sarah Merritt and her husband recently bought a house in Crystal City and during a cleanup of the backyard, they discovered a rectangular piece of granite that had been used as a weight on a portable basketball goal. When they turned it over they realized it was a gravestone.More >