Homicide investigating after man was shot in the head

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the 1000 block of 19th Street in north St. Louis Sunday evening

Around 6:30 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the head. officials said he was unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

More information will become available as this story develops.

