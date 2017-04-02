Homicide investigating after man was shot in the head - KMOV.com

Homicide investigating after man was shot in the head

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the 1000 block of 19th Street in north St. Louis  Sunday evening

Around 6:30 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the head. officials said he was unconscious and not breathing. 

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

More information will become available as this story develops.

