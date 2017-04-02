2 homes catch fire in North St. Louis County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after two homes at Hoyt Drive and Ashbrook Drive caught fire Sunday evening.

One of the homes was vacant and suffered severe damage while the other home was occupied and suffered exposure damage.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The county bomb and arson squad is also taking part in the investigation because the fire started in the vacant home.

