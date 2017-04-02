Suspect in custody following fatal shooting in St. Louis County

A shooting was reclassified as a homicide following the death of a man in St. Louis County.

Police were called to the 100 block of Habecking Drive on Saturday night around 6:40 p.m. Officers with the Riverview Police Department arrived on scene and found a male victim.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32 year-old suspect has since been taken into custody, but has not yet been charged.

The investigation is ongoing and the St. Louis County Police's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is assisting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.