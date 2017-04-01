2 men dead after shooting in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a double shooting occurred at a hair salon at the corner of 10th Street and St. Louis Saturday evening.

Officials say two men were killed in the shooting.

Investigators are not disclosing if the shooting happened inside the business, although one of the victims was found dead inside the salon and one was found dead outside in the parking lot.

Relatives of the victims told News 4 that the victim inside the salon was a 39-year-old man, married with five children and the other victim was 21-years-old.

The Illinois State Police are working with East St. Louis Police on the investigation to find out what led to the shooting. They are also checking area surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.