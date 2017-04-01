2 men dead after shooting in East St. Louis

A pair of thieves are starring in a YouTube video after they were caught by a security camera carrying off a scooter from a South St. Louis home.More >
A pair of thieves are starring in a YouTube video after they were caught by a security camera carrying off a scooter from a South St. Louis home.More >
Police are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood early Saturday morning.More >
Police are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood early Saturday morning.More >
A husband is in custody after his wife was found dead in Ladue.More >
A husband is in custody after his wife was found dead in Ladue.More >
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she will not run for Senator Claire McCaskill’s seat in 2018. The Republican issued the following statement Monday morning: Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first. While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Repres...More >
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Ann Wagner says she will not run for Senator Claire McCaskill’s seat in 2018. The Republican issued the following statement Monday morning: Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first. While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Repres...More >