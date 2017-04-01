2 men dead after shooting in East St. Louis - KMOV.com

2 men dead after shooting in East St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Scene of the shooting. (Credit: KMOV) Scene of the shooting. (Credit: KMOV)

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a double shooting occurred at a hair salon at the corner of 10th Street and St. Louis Saturday evening.

Officials say two men were killed in the shooting. 

Investigators are not disclosing if the shooting happened inside the business, although one of the victims was found dead inside the salon and one was found  dead outside in the parking lot.

Relatives of the victims told News 4 that the victim inside the salon was a 39-year-old man, married with five children and the other victim was 21-years-old. 

The Illinois State Police are working with East St. Louis Police on the investigation to find out what led to the shooting. They are also checking area surveillance cameras. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers. 

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Unsuspecting thieves caught on camera in Benton Park

    Unsuspecting thieves caught on camera in Benton Park

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:09 GMT
    Two scooters, worth about $2,500 each were taken even though they were locked up. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)Two scooters, worth about $2,500 each were taken even though they were locked up. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

    A pair of thieves are starring in a YouTube video after they were caught by a security camera carrying off a scooter from a South St. Louis home.    

    More >

    A pair of thieves are starring in a YouTube video after they were caught by a security camera carrying off a scooter from a South St. Louis home.    

    More >

  • Police: St. Louis murder suspect doused man with accelerant, set him on fire

    Police: St. Louis murder suspect doused man with accelerant, set him on fire

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:06:22 GMT
    Derrion Gray is charged with setting a man on fire and killing him (Credit: KMOV)Derrion Gray is charged with setting a man on fire and killing him (Credit: KMOV)

    Police are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood early Saturday morning.  

    More >

    Police are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood early Saturday morning.  

    More >

  • NEW DETAILS

    Husband charged with murder after wife fatally stabbed in Ladue

    Husband charged with murder after wife fatally stabbed in Ladue

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:46:17 GMT

    A husband is in custody after his wife was found dead in Ladue.

    More >

    A husband is in custody after his wife was found dead in Ladue.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly