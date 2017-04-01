Blues recall Lindbohm under emergency conditions

The Blues 2-1 shootout loss against the Avalanche Friday night was enough to clinch a playoff spot for the sixth consecutive season, but an injury in the game put the team in a bit of a bind for the days immediately ahead.

Robert Bortuzzo left the contest with an upper-body injury and did not return, leaving an already depleted defensive core even thinner. Carl Gunnarsson has been out of action since Wednesday, so with Bortuzzo banged up, the Blues have reached into the AHL for some help behind the blue line.

St. Louis announced via press release Saturday morning it had recalled Petteri Lindbohm from the AHL Chicago Wolves under emergency conditions. The Blues play Sunday afternoon against the Predators, and the quick turnaround may have facilitated the need for the move. The long-term status of Bortuzzo’s injury has not yet been revealed by the team.

Lindbohm, 23, has 15 points in 47 games with the Wolves this season, and will serve as much-needed depth in the NHL until the Blues can be certain either Bortuzzo or Gunnarsson are ready to return to the lineup.