Fire causes extensive damage to Ballwin home

Fire crews said the garage and kitchen of home in Ballwin is completely destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fire crews said the garage and kitchen of a home in Ballwin is completely destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to the house fire located on Bush Dr. in Ballwin, Mo. around 8:50 a.m. When they arrived there was extensive damage to the home, especially surrounding the garage and kitchen area.

Authorities said the fire may have started near the kitchen and garage area.

Authorities did not release the number of people inside the home, but did report no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.