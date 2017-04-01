Blues fall in shootout to Avs, but clinch playoff spot

David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues defends against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on March 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored shootout goals, Calvin Pickard had 27 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Friday night.

Jake Allen had 31 saves and Ryan Reaves scored for the Blues, who clinched a playoff spot by earning a point.

The Blues are in the postseason for the sixth straight season and are in the hunt for a top-three finish in the Central Division, which would mean avoiding a first-round matchup against a division winner. They have 91 points, three more than fourth-place Nashville and both teams have five games remaining.

The Avalanche ended a seven-game skid with the win and put a damper on St. Louis' celebration. J.T. Compher scored in regulation and MacKinnon also had an assist.

