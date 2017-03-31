Pedestrian struck by car in south St. Louis - KMOV.com

Pedestrian struck by car in south St. Louis

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A pedestrian was struck by a car in south St. Louis Friday night.

The accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Jamieson and Hampton.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to scene.

Information on the victim’s condition was not immediately known. 

