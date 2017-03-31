Family of man fatally shot on MetroLink platform filing lawsuit

Investigators outside the MetroLink platform at Stadium and 8th Street Sunday night (Credit: KMOV)

The family of a man who was shot and killed on the MetroLink platform near Busch Stadium is filing a lawsuit.

Mac Payne, 57, was killed by a stray bullet while he as at the MetroLink platform across from Busch Stadium on March 9.

His wife recently filed a lawsuit against Bi-State Development, the agency that oversees Metro Transit. The lawsuit is seeking more than $25,000 in damages and says not enough security was provided at the time of the shooting.

Bi-State has not commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved