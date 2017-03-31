SIUE offering loan to help SIUC pay bills

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is looking to loan up to $30 million to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to help close a budget deficit.

The lack of a state budget in Illinois has left many state campuses cut off from state aid in recent years.

"We're seeing universities such as Eastern, Southern Illinois at Carbondale barely hanging on," said State Representative Jay Hoffman of Belleville.

SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook says the loan, which must be approved by the Board of Trustees, will come from the school's reserve fund which is for building projects in future years.

Pembrook says the state owes his campus about $70 million in unpaid aid over the last two years, but increased enrollment is helping to keep SIUE's finances in order.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.