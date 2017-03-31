Mother speaks about Monica Sykes' death and search for justice

She says her heart sunk.

That’s how one mother describes the moment she learned remains found in Kinloch were those of her daughter, 25-year-old Monica Sykes. Monica had been missing from Berkeley for five months.

Earlier this week, Regina Sykes told News 4 that her hope and her true belief was that those remains were not Monica’s.

Now, with the news that the remains have been identified as Monica’s, she's turning her focus to two things: celebrating her daughter's life and getting justice.

“They took my baby,” said Regina Sykes.

Sykes says the realization she'll never see her daughter again has sunk in.

“There are some moments I don't even know how to process that,” said Sykes.

There is extreme grief and pain.

“I just never wanted to be a mom that is walking the earth and her child is no longer here,” said Sykes.

And there's anger.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that they would just discard your child like a piece of trash,” Sykes said.

Monica Sykes disappeared from Berkeley on October 28. Human remains were found in Kinloch February 4. This week, DNA evidence positively identified the remains as Monica’s.

Police have told News 4 they have a person of interest in custody. He’s being held on a probation violation for a weapons charge. In that case, he pointed a handgun at a woman at her job in 2008.

Regina says if he's the suspect in Monica’s death, she wants him charged immediately.

“I know that the wheels of justice are slow but for this, I want it to speed up,” she said.

There’s only one outcome she wants.

“What I would like to see is them get the death penalty because there's no reason my child is not here. It has to be someone who is cold and heartless and doesn't deserve life either,” said Sykes.

Sykes says their family wants to focus, too, on remembering Monica. All the good times and the stories and especially her smile.

They’re planning a public service around what would have been Monica’s 26th birthday.

