Man charged after woman dies in head-on crash

Steven Conklin charged with reckless homicide after the head-on crash that killed a woman.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Illinois man was charged in connection with a head-on crash that killed a woman.

Steven Conklin has been charged with reckless homicide and driving with a revoked license.

Officials said he crashed into Amelita Milburn’s car around 6:30 a.m. on Mascoutah Avenue three weeks ago.

