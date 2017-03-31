Sessions discusses violent crime in St. Louis visit

During his visit to St. Louis Friday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says there are signs violent crime is on the rise.

Sessions spoke for roughly 30 minutes at the Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse downtown. Sessions emphasized that crime rates are at historic lows, but that violent crime numbers may be trending upwards.

“We’re going to re-emphasize violent crime. Here you’ve got one of the highest murder rates, we’ve seen it surge as in so many other big cities around the country,” said Sessions. “My fear is that this surge of violent crime in St. Louis and throughout American is not a blip, but the start of a dangerous trend.”

Sessions also discussed the public scrutiny police are under, talking about the strained relationships between officers and the communities they serve.

“I this issue is especially sensitive here in the St. Louis area after the events in Ferguson three years ago,” Sessions said.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles told News 4 he wants Ferguson to now be a symbol of progress.

“I don’t want Ferguson to always be the code word for the divide between law enforcement and the community, or a symbol for racial unrest,” Knowles said.

Sessions said he formed a crime reduction task force in February to see what can be done at the federal level to reduce crime. A list of recommendations is expected to be released in July.

