How to win Country MegaTickets! - KMOV.com

How to win Country MegaTickets!

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS -- Want to win four Country MegaTickets to see artists like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and many others this summer?

Just tune into News 4 at 10:00 after the ACM Awards on CBS Sunday night to find out how you can win. 

Good luck!

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly