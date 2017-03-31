New grass gracing Busch Stadium this season

After 10 years, Busch Stadium has new grass.

The Cardinals elected to wait until after the Winter Classic to install the new grass, installing it in February.

The team says the new field fixes grating and draining problems the ballpark has seen in recent years.

If the weather cooperates, the grounds crew hopes to paint the field on Saturday, one day before the Opening Night against the Cubs.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.