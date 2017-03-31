Police: 2 teen boys damage 150 headstones in Pacific

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than one hundred headstones were damaged at three cemeteries in Pacific, Missouri.

Authorities tell News 4 that three cemeteries, Pacific City Cemetery, Resurrection Hill Cemetery and Saint Bridget Cemetery, all had damaged headstones. In total, roughly 150 headstones were damaged or destroyed.

Police said they believe two 13-year-old boys are responsible.

"Why? Why? This is a place for respect, coming to think of old memories," said Bruns.

Officials said some of the tombstones date back to the early 1800's. City workers have repaired some of the headstones that were broken in half by gluing them together and setting them back in place.

Pacific Police Chief Matt Mansell told News 4 he recommends the teens be charged with first-degree criminal property damage.

The damage was discovered Thursday morning by a Pacific police officer.

Pat Smiley was one of those and said he was upset by what he saw, "For people to come out here and do something this disgraceful, it's ridiculous."

This case has been turned over to Franklin County juvenile authorities and is currently under investigation.

