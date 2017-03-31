St. Louis Zoo voted 'Best Zoo' in U.S.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Zoo has been voted the ‘Best Zoo’ in USA Today's ’10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.’

Twenty zoos, which were accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, across the United States were picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.

“After being voted America’s Top Free Attraction in 2016, we’re humbled to be chosen now as the Best Zoo by our dedicated fans in the St. Louis region, across Missouri and friends around the country,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Our visitors, volunteers, members, generous donors, employees, and especially the taxpayers of St. Louis City and St. Louis County are the real champions. It’s through their strong support that we can provide superior care for the animals, save wildlife in wild places, connect people with nature, and offer a great place to spend time with friends and family members.”

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, the Fort Worth Zoo and Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina rounded out the top five.

