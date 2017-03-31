Escaped cattle have a new temporary home

The six steer who escaped from Star Packing Company's slaughterhouse were purchases and transported to a temporary home. (Credit:KMOV)

The cattle that captivated countless people during a daring escape from a north St. Louis slaughterhouse on Thursday will be spending the rest of their days on a farm.

The six steer were transported to a temporary home in Pacific, MO, Monday afternoon.

"Nobody cared about these animals until they saw them with their own eyes," said local animal rights activist Sasha Zemmel.

Zemmel is one of hundreds who gave money to a Gofundme page that raised over $16,000 to save the cattle.

"St. Louis is a little bit sleepy, but now I definitely think we're awakened, This is going to help spread awareness, so it's definitely a blessing in disguise," she said.

Star Packing Company, the business from which the cattle escaped, initially told News 4 they'd donate the animals. Instead, Star received the fundraising money for the exchange after previous arrangements fell through.

The cattle are being placed under the care of the Gentle Barn Foundation, a California-based animal sanctuary.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it and help with the next chapter of their life," said Jay Weiner, Co-Founder of Gentle Barn. He caught a red eye to see to it that the steers were delivered safe and sound. "We rehabilitate the animals and then we connect them with at-risk and special needs children."

Weiner tells News 4 donations are crucial to the future care of the cattle as the search for their permanent home continues. According to Gentle Barn, they have considered two options: moving the cattle to Tennessee or opening up another branch closer to St. Louis.

"Financially, finding locations and property and opportunities," said Weiner. "So we really want people to reach out to us and keep in contact about that. If they have something to offer we want to hear about it."

For more information on how you can help the cattle, please visit Gentle Barn's website.

