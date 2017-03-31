Backpacks, ice packs no longer allowed in Busch Stadium

If you’re ready for some baseball, you might need to be ready for some changes at Busch Stadium this year.

With Sunday being Opening Day, there are new security policies regarding which items are permitted to be brought inside Busch Stadium during the game.

This year, the St. Louis Cardinals will not allow backpacks and ice packs inside. However, you are allowed to bring in duffels, totes, cinch bags & purses.



Cardinal fans are still permitted to bring outside food and drinks, but the only drinks allowed in will be non-alcoholic, in clear plastic, factory-sealed containers no larger than 2 liters.

Outside cups from gas stations or fast food restaurants will not be allowed.

For more information on Permitted & Restricted Items at Busch: CLICK HERE

