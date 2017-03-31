Protesters arrested for blocking entrance to West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police confirmed ten protesters with the Earth Defense Coalition were arrested for blocking two entrances to the West Lake Landfill Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m. Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw Officers from Bridgeton and security officials from the landfill at the St. Charles Rock Road entrance. Photojournalist Mark Griffin counted nine protesters chained to barrels and 20 protesters in all.

The barrels the protesters were chained to had writing on them urging several senators to act. One of the barrels read "Senator McCaskill FUSRAP now."

Activists are worried that an underground smoldering fire will soon reach the radioactive waste. They also said the Environmental Protection Agency isn't doing enough so they want FUSRAP (Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program), an organization that has cleaned radioactive waste in other parts of the area, to step in.

Around 10 a.m., News 4 saw crews cutting the barrels to take the protesters into custody.

