Stray Rescue taking over management of St. Louis City Animal Care & Control

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is taking over the management of St. Louis City Animal Care and Control in an effort to make the most humane city in the nation.

“This is a historic moment for our city with the primary goal to stop euthanizing adoptable and treatable companion animals while offering resources to our community keeping families and pets together. I waited to see this day for over 20 years, and I’m excited for the future for our city’s four-legged friends.” Says Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue. “I’ve been blessed to watch and be a part of the evolution from gas chambers to a compassionate city that cares about the animals in our community.”

Stray Rescue, which is a no-kill shelter, will provide adoption services, rescue, medical care and shelter for homeless companion animals, according to a press released.

To kick-off the partnership, a celebratory cocktail reception will be held Saturday, April 8 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved