Attorney General Sessions in St. Louis Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in St. Louis to talk to with federal, state and local law enforcement Friday.

Sessions talked about violent crime being on the rise in American cities and said he fears the rise is not just a "blip" but the start of a dangerous new trend. He also said he has already notified federal prosecutors that they need to work closely with state and local law enforcement to target the most violent offenders in their districts to get them off the streets.

While Sessions at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse, a small group of protesters were seen outside.

During a similar meeting in Virginia earlier this month, Sessions said he would expand the city’s ‘Project Exile’ program nationwide. The program is said to have reduced violent crime because it sent offenders to far-off federal prisons. However, critics said the program targets low-income, minority communities.

