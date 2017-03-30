Voters in Dardenne Prairie to decide whether to expand city limits

Dardenne Prairie will expand its borders if voters give the okay on April 4. Credit: KMOV

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (KMOV.com) – Next week, voters in Dardenne Prairie will decide whether to expand their city limits.

Propositions A,B,C,D, and E talk about annexing five pieces of property from unincorporated St. Charles County into the city limits of Dardenne. Prairie.

Tracy Bergjans lives in Dardenne Prairie in Canvas Cove. Last year she and her neighbors fought against a rehabilitation facility set to build across the street.

“We don’t have any control on what we can do to stop it, how we can stop it,” said Bergjans.

That’s because across the property across the street is in unincorporated St. Charles County, or what Mayor David Zucker calls “little islands in the middle of town.”

That's why on Tuesday residents will vote to annex some of those parcels, giving them a say in future development.

“We thought it would be in the best interest of the citizens of Dardenne Prairie if we had a hand in guiding their development,” said Mayor Zucker of Dardenne Praire.

There are two large pieces of property off Highway 364 that Mayor Zucker says already have interested parties for developing them into residential and commercial projects. The other three are small pieces next to I-64 and N. There are two houses and Mattern Automotive.

“It’s a great location, the highway, just its close to everything you need,” explained Mike Mattern.

He’s run his used car dealership for 15 years. He has some concerns on what annexation into Dardenne Prairie will mean.



“I have some concerns about if it will affect my business, what it means in the future for restrictions,” he said.

But Mayor Zucker says a ‘yes’ vote for Propositions A through E will help Dardenne Prairie continue to grow as a city and will allow residents to have a say in its future.

St. Charles County officials had no position on the annexation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.