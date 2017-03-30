Police searching for missing teen last seen on SWIC campus in Illinois

Kayla N. Berry, 17, was last seen on March 28 at the Southwestern Illinois College Campus in Granite City, Ill. (Credit: Roxana Police Department)

The Roxana Police Department has requested the assistance of the public to locate a missing juvenile.

Kayla N. Berry, 17, was last seen on March 28 at the Southwestern Illinois College Campus in Granite City, Ill.

Berry is described as 5' 4", 110 pounds, brown eyes, and brown/red hair.

Police said she is possibly in the company of Steven A. Hubbs, 19, in a gold or tan 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix 4-door car with a Missouri license plate number of SN6P3Z.

Anyone with information regarding Berry's whereabouts is urged to contact the Wood River Police Communications Center at (618) 251-3113.

