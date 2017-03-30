Firefighter shot in Ferguson while responding to call

A firefighter from the Riverview Fire Protection District was shot in Ferguson Thursday evening.

Shots rang out in the 1500 block of Norlakes Drive in Ferguson around 7:30 p.m., firefighters said.

The fire crews had just put out an electrical fire at the Norlake Apartment Complex when a firefighter said it felt like his head was burning. A bullet went through his helmet, authorities said.

"A bullet went through the front of his helmet and out the back," said Riverview Fire Department Chief Keith Goldstein. "Thank god he was just grazed on the top of the head."

The firefighter is expected to be okay and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was later released.

It is unclear if firefighters were targeted.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved