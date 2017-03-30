St. Louis police searching for Regions Bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Regions bank in South City. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Regions bank in South City on Thursday.

Police said around 2:20 p.m., a woman entered the Regions bank located at 3547 Hampton and handed a note to a teller announcing a robbery.

The woman did not present a weapon, according to police.

After receiving the money, the suspect ran out the bank in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown wig and carried a small black purse.

If you recognize the suspect, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.