Surprise Squad: Young wrestling fan with cerebral palsy receives gifts

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A child that traveled from South America to received unique care from a St. Louis City hospital was surprised with a special gift.

Danillo, 14, was born with cerebral palsy in Colombia, but he came to the United States for therapy at Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

“I am doing therapy and it’s going very well,” said Danillo.

Danillo and his father, Manuel had been in the St. Louis area for over two months and did not have luggage.

KMOV’s Surprise Squad stepped in and donated new luggage and toys for Danillo.

Danillo told News 4 he is a huge wrestling fan; his face lit up when the Surprise Squad brought out a miniature John Cena and a jersey.

“I am a champion,” said Danillo.

If you would like to nominate someone for Surprise Squad, email us at suprisesquad@kmov.com.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.