News 4 Investigates: Person of interest connected to the Monica Sykes case

Police have now confirmed that human remains found in Kinloch last month are that of Monica Sykes, a 25-year-old woman from Berkeley who had been missing for five months.

Now the investigation turns to how she died and who might be responsible.

Police are not yet releasing how they believe Monica Sykes died, but with this key identification, they could be getting closer to charging someone in the case.

“Do you expect charges to be filed with this identification?” asked Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager asked earlier this month. “Hopefully, hopefully, we are praying to get charges filed with this identification,” said Capt. Art Jackson.

Berkeley Capt. Art Jackson says one thing is for sure, Robert Howard is not a person of interest or a suspect in the case of Monica Sykes.

Howard is a former Berkeley police officer and was one of the last people to see Sykes on the day she disappeared.

Instead, Berkeley police have told News 4 they have a person of interest already in custody, being held on unrelated charges.

Multiple sources confirmed the person's name to News 4, but News 4 is not releasing it at this time as he has not been charged in connection to Sykes’ death

However, Thursday, News 4 uncovered the person's previous court records.

In 2009, he was arrested at a local Waffle House.

Court documents say the facts went like this: “the defendant confronts the victim at her place of employment. He picks her up and (a) handgun falls out of his pants. He puts the victim down picks up the handgun and points it at her. Three eyewitnesses confirm the victim's account.

The defendant was given probation but violated it and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2011, but he wasn't picked up until November of 2016, not long after Monica Sykes disappeared.

This person is in the St. Louis County Justice Center. News 4 asked for an interview, but he declined.

