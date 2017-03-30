Investigation underway following string of storage locker thefts in Jefferson Co

Police are investigating another storage locker theft in Jefferson County.

Police in Hillsboro are checking to see if there's a connection between a storage locker break-in this week in their community and storage facility thefts that News 4 has been tracking in St. Charles and St. Louis County.

On Tuesday, Toni Griffin opened one of her lockers at Hillsboro Storage and found thousands of dollars worth of tools, furniture and electronics missing.

Griffin told News 4, "My husband and myself have worked so hard for years to have the things that we did have and someone can just selfishly come up and take all of that away."



Donald Jones, 34, of Moscow Millls and Clayton Price, 36, of St. Charles are both charged with four counts of stealing after police say they rented a U-Haul and broke into several storage units at A1 U Store on Page Avenue in Overland.

Now investigators in St. Ann, St. Charles and St. Charles County are working to connect Jones and Price to similar crimes.



Hillsboro Police Chief Charles Bennett told News 4 the thieves who struck in Hillsboro cut the padlock off the Griffin's locker and probably made three or four trips to haul away all the possessions.

Griffin said the thieves took valuables as well as their old tax documents, her husband's military records and keepsakes that can't be replaced.

"All of my kids' items that they've drawn me over the years that I've just kept files on each one of my kiddos and they're all gone," said Griffin.

Experts say security should be the top priority when choosing a storage facility. They recommend one with a fence around it, which also has a gate that requires a code and surveillance cameras that can see all areas of the business.

