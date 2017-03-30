Cardinal fans camping out for special Opening Day tickets

Fans are camping on the sidewalk outside of Busch to get their hands on a Opening Day offer. (Credit: KMOV)

Fans are camping on the sidewalk outside of Busch to get their hands on the opening day offer. (Credit: KMOV)

The Cardinals once again will have their "First Pitch Tickets" program.

On game day, the first 275 fans in line will be able to buy a voucher good for two tickets to that day's game. That means the tradition continues and people have been lining up as of Wednesday for the home opener.

Fans are camping on the sidewalk outside of Busch to get their hands on the opening day offer.

With a boom box for music and a barbecue grill handy for meals, fans are in it for the long haul.

Even though the Metrolink Stadium stop is just a few yards away, Patrick Newman said the trains don't keep him up at night.

"I got a terrific night's sleep, just bought me a new air mattress and slept like a rock," Newman said.

Even overnight rainstorms aren't drowning their spirits.

"I didn't get wet inside, the wind didn't take us or anything, so we did pretty good I think," Cynthia Petry, a fellow Cardinal camper, said.

Some of those in line said they've been doing this for years. They look upon it as something of a vacation, taking time off from work to spend a few days doing some urban sidewalk camping.

"I used to see the people on the news before I started to come down here and I thought, 'they're crazy,' but then I came down and tried it out one day and it's kind of fun." said Earl Foskett.

The voucher for two tickets is $11.20. That's because KMOX radio is 1120 on the dial, and it's the flagship station for the Cardinals Network.

There's a porta-potty down the block, and some hotels nearby are allowing them to use the restrooms occasionally.

But, aren't they pretty wiped out doing this for a few days and then going to the game?

One man said one Opening Day, the adrenaline kicks in and it's no problem.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.