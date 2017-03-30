New details about the four SLMPD officers accused of stealing overtime pay

There are new details about the four St. Louis police officers accused of stealing taxpayer money.

Thursday afternoon, News 4 Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager received a document through a records request, the employee misconduct report that is filed when officers are investigating one of their own.

Tuesday, News 4 reported that four officers had been placed on suspension without pay for allegedly stealing overtime money.

The allegations started when an anonymous letter arrived in the mail.

The letter said that the officers were submitting fake overtime entries on a regular basis.

And the anonymous whistleblower also said it had been going on for a year and a half.

The document names three of the four officers involved, but News 4 isn’t revealing their identities since no wrong-doing has been found yet.

They were police officers, however, were working as task force officers with the FBI.

Chief Sam Dotson has said he's disheartened by these allegations.

The department has certainly been taking them very seriously.

In fact, News 4 expects the case to be turned over to the Circuit Attorney's office in the coming days.

