Thief steals flatbed truck, rams it through gate

A suspect stole this truck that belongs to Sonnenberg Landscaping in Belleville. Credit: KMOV

A 60-year-old St. Louis man is being charged with stealing a flatbed truck from a Belleville landscaping business.

"I don't know what would possess you to steal a truck," said Kirk Sonnenberg, owner of Sonnenberg Landscaping. "I don't know what good that's going to do you."

Surveillance footage captured by Sonnenberg's cameras shows someone breaking in around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

"He checked several trucks before he finally found one, got in, and took off," said Sonnenberg.

The thief rammed through the company's gate to escape the lot, leaving behind a $1,500 fix, according to Sonnenberg.

The company used Facebook to tell customers to be on the lookout for the stolen truck. Within a matter of hours, their post was shared over 300 times.

The truck was recovered around 9:30 Wednesday morning after the driver crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer near Third and Lynch Streets in downtown St. Louis.

"One of our customers was in St. Louis and saw this all happen," said Sonnenberg. "He detained the guy until police got there. Unbelievable."

"We believe this individual rode the MetroLink and when it stopped running, he was stuck in St. Clair County," said investigator Scott Toth of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. "This (truck) was a way for him to get back."

The thief was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital for unknown injuries. He's being held by St. Louis Police for resisting arrest, but is expected to be forwarded to St. Clair County to face more charges.

