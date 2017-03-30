All cattle that broke free from slaughterhouse in North City captured

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported several cattle broke loose from a slaughterhouse in North St. Louis on Thursday.

Some cattle were corralled in the area of Florissant and Hebert and 21st and Branch. Six cattle total were on the loose.

One cattle at Florissant and Hebert was captured, while another broke through a fence and started to run the streets. Officers were seen in police cars trying to corner the cattle.

The cattle were from Star Packing Co., located in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante.

Police had captured five of the six, but the sixth cattle remained free for several hours until it was captured around 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.